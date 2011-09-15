Social Buttons

Jonathan Minns

Jonathan Minns
Jonathan Minns
Been working on a new portfolio to tie in with my new brand identity for myself and also to finally learn some coding knowledge.

I might incorporate some rollover style when I come to code it up.

Thanks for looking.

Indpendent Visual Designer from the North East.
