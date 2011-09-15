Francis Vega

Joystick

Joystick
Testing "lights rigs" in Maya for single objects (to make icons).
Little post in Photoshop for Dribbble crew! :)

Probably too crispy-sharpen due to channel shifting :S

C&C are welcome :P

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
