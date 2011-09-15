Matt Graham

Speaker Deck Tease

Matt Graham
Matt Graham
  • Save
Speaker Deck Tease speaker deck presentation power point ordered list slide share
Download color palette

We're getting real close and very excited about launching www.speakerdeck.com out of beta. If you've signed up for the launch list you'll be seeing this email sometime in the near future :)

Great things to come.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Matt Graham
Matt Graham

More by Matt Graham

View profile
    • Like