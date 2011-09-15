Kurt Madsen

Suburbia

Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen
  • Save
Suburbia sketchnotes sketch bw lineart non-digital handdrawn hand drawn
Download color palette

I wanted to title this "Happiness is a warm gun" just to be random, but I don't think that'd go over too well.

Plus, I don't even know what that even means.
• Was this gun left in the car and someone forgot to crack a window?
• Was it once fired by a Sgt. Pepper?
• Was Sgt. Pepper stationed on a submarine at the time? A yellow one?
• If so, was it a machine gun? Would that have made it a submarine machine gun?
• How did it keep warm, then? A parka? Leggings? Jeggings?
• Where's the gun now? Some museum somewhere collecting dust?
• Did it settle down in suburbia with a beautiful wife and 2.5 kids?
• Or are the implications even more bizarre?

Oh, man, I have so many questions.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen

More by Kurt Madsen

View profile
    • Like