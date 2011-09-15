Brian Meise

A Few Icons

Brian Meise
Brian Meise
  • Save
A Few Icons icon glyph potion shovel pick cloud storm lightning
Download color palette

A few icons I've been exploring for a project at my "9 to 5"

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Brian Meise
Brian Meise

More by Brian Meise

View profile
    • Like