Aaron Bazinet

Revealing Jesus

Aaron Bazinet
Aaron Bazinet
Hire Me
  • Save
Revealing Jesus red garamond
Download color palette

DVD case cover for a Bible study presentation, which explores how Jesus is hidden in the details of the Old Testament.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Aaron Bazinet
Aaron Bazinet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aaron Bazinet

View profile
    • Like