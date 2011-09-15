Chandra Wroblewski

Fall Wedding Monogram

Fall Wedding Monogram wedding seal monogram
And the final version. Simplified a bit with fewer dots and different type for names. This is the thank-you card, can also use for personal stationery.

Rebound of
Wedding Monogram
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
