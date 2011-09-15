Movies App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Concept for a very simple/streamlined movie showtimes app. The basic idea is that the main UI is a horizontally swipe-able list of movie posters (that fills the screen) for the movies playing in your area, and when you tap one, it zooms down to the thumbnail view (shown above) and all of the details appear. Then when you're done, tap it to zoom back out to poster view.
One thing I'm not sold on is the icon for the 'Details' header- not sure it translates all that well on the device's screen. Any ideas for an alternative?
