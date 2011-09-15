Veronica Johnson

Trim Tab Illustration

Trim Tab Illustration
Illustration of a plane's trim tab (that little flap on the wing) for a business consultant's website (trim tab used in company's name as a metaphor). Drawn in Illustrator.

Sep 15, 2011
