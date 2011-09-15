Curtis Hard

Brand new Twitter Plugin for Caffeinated

Both Twitter and Facebook sharing plugins for Caffeinated have been changed, Twitter has had a complete make over and now allows custom tweets.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
