Sydney Opera House Landscape Illustration

Sydney Opera House Landscape Illustration gouache painting vector graphic graphicdesign design architecture digital illustrator art landscape illustration
I've recently produced this new landscape illustration of Sydney Opera House in Australia. Produced with gouache, watercolour and digital.

