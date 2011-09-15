Frank Prendergast

Truth

Frank Prendergast
Frank Prendergast
  • Save
Truth
Download color palette

Unused single cover design concept for a local band. Photo was taking with a Rollei 35B on slide film and cross processed.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Frank Prendergast
Frank Prendergast

More by Frank Prendergast

View profile
    • Like