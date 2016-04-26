Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoshy Boeklagen

Proposed Characters for a language game for children.

Yoshy Boeklagen
Yoshy Boeklagen
Proposed Characters for a language game for children.
The title tells everything I can tell for now. With a group of hard workers we are working on a application for children to improve their knowledge of the dutch language.

Posted on Apr 26, 2016
Yoshy Boeklagen
Yoshy Boeklagen

