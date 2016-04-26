Thomas Kaut

7 Psychological Biases to (Ab)use in Your Website Content

Thomas Kaut
Thomas Kaut
  • Save
7 Psychological Biases to (Ab)use in Your Website Content psychological illustration icon joystick brain
Download color palette

Illustration for Userlike blog post.
https://www.thomaskaut.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2016
Thomas Kaut
Thomas Kaut

More by Thomas Kaut

View profile
    • Like