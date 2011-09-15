Nick Tassone

Placeholding

Nick Tassone
Nick Tassone
  • Save
Placeholding gif animated blue print caution placeholder brb
Download color palette

Updating my portfolio site, made it a placeholder: nicktassone.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Nick Tassone
Nick Tassone

More by Nick Tassone

View profile
    • Like