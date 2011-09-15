Ioan Decean

Kitcms - Fox Logo

Kitcms - Fox Logo fox logo illustration nelutu decean illustrator
KitCms Logo made in Illustrator
A fox for symbol, the grass and sky it`s just for presentation and fun made in Photoshop in 2 minutes with default brushes :))

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
