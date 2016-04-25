Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hunter Caron

Turnip Redesign - Timer

Turnip Redesign - Timer android mockup icon cute product ui ux minimalism app
Working on redesigning a productivity app prototype I finished late last year.

I don't work with pink very often. It's pretty fun.

Also playing around with a sketch template for Dribbble by @W
His shadow game is too hardcore 4 me.

Posted on Apr 25, 2016
