The Rise Of The Sporting Brics

Finally we've finished a double-page spread illustration for The Podium Magazine (http://thepodiummagazine.com/). During the pixellig we had tons of fun and weeks of exhausting work. So here it is. Hope you'll like it.
The full version of it see here http://www.megapont.ru/work_46.html

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
