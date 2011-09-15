Dave Soderberg

Protective Coating Peel-back

Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Hire Me
  • Save
Protective Coating Peel-back illustration 3d tablet screen glass peel technical
Download color palette

Another one from the Sony Tablet S site we just launched at Odopod. Here's a full size version as well.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Dave Soderberg
Dave Soderberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Soderberg

View profile
    • Like