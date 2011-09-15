Standard Design

Cat?

Cat? ugly terrible oh my god cat atrocity hack bad no are you blind wtf look away
This looks like some terrible fake construction paper thing from the 80s. Here's hoping it actually turns into something cool by the end.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
