Shane Helm

Staycation Challenge

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Hire Me
  • Save
Staycation Challenge labor day staycation the great recovery challenge typography web content
Download color palette

The finalized typography for "The Great Recovery" which existed here Labor Day weekend:
http://www.thegreatrecovery.com/home/

B59b355b9efe41b9409cac8ddff88951
Rebound of
Staycation Challenge (early)
By Shane Helm
View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Product Designer for Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Shane Helm

View profile
    • Like