Emir Ayouni

Growcase Rebranding Idea # 4

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Growcase Rebranding Idea # 4 governor growcase logo wip rebranding re-branding wrench geogrotesque logo design logo designer
Download color palette

Ok, last one of these re-brandings for a while. Promise :)

Just got this idea for a simplified version, so threw it together to see what you guys think.

Feedback of any sort is more than welcome! Thanks.

Gc rebranding idea 3
Rebound of
Growcase Rebranding Idea # 3
By Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like