Custom Type Follow Up

Custom Type Follow Up font rounded capital condensed fontlab wip
Client work btw :)

Still working on the kerning pairs as you can see from the VE kerning for example

Rebound of
Rounded Condensed Capital Font
By Floris Voorveld
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
