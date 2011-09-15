Drew Pocza

Cover Scrapped

Drew Pocza
Drew Pocza
  • Save
Cover Scrapped
Download color palette

Cover design for a kids band CD. This illustration got scrapped, but I can use the hand drawn type. The project is a blast, and it's all about getting what the client wants and is happy.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Drew Pocza
Drew Pocza

More by Drew Pocza

View profile
    • Like