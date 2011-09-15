Michael Spitz

Grid It

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
Grid It logotype custom type typography guides square modular logo branding identity type wordmark
Download color palette

Working on a secondary logotype option for this guy at the polar end of the style spectrum.

Wanted to mesh out something clear & constructed while I work on wrapping my head around those crazy curves...

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like