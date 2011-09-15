Erin Nolan

I've really been enjoying designing with this 978 grid system vs. the 960. Check out their site, it includes PSD templates with columns and guides - plus a sweet demo of the grid system in action. http://978.gs/

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
