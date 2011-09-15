Sean Heisler

Vakili 3

Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Hire Me
  • Save
Vakili 3 logo simple modern logotype identity fashion bird decor design hip home jewelry leaf phoenix recycle renewal traditional v
Download color palette
Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Sean Heisler

View profile
    • Like