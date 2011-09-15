Daniel Coss

IHF Characters Brain

Daniel Coss
Daniel Coss
  • Save
IHF Characters Brain brain character animation
Download color palette

Character desigined and animated for the Irish Heart Foundation tvc
link for tvc
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7j9UR7Lm0Y

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Daniel Coss
Daniel Coss

More by Daniel Coss

View profile
    • Like