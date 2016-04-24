Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Does no good to...

Does no good to... hand drawn practice sharpie typography
Does no good to live at the surface. Just doodling, practice, no pencil. Forcing myself to get more practice in.

As always, view at 2x. (attachments will be added later.. when I re-upgrade)

Posted on Apr 24, 2016
