Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
erika with a k

Don't Tell People Your Dreams...

erika with a k
erika with a k
Hire Me
  • Save
Don't Tell People Your Dreams... prismacolors hand drawn practice typography
Download color palette

Don't tell people your dreams, show them.

Just doodling practice again. No pencil. Prismacolor markers.

As always, view at 2x. (attachments will be added later.. when I re-upgrade)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2016
erika with a k
erika with a k
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by erika with a k

View profile
    • Like