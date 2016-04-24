Difficult Roads & Beautiful Destinations

Trending designs to inspire you
Difficult Roads often lead to the most beautiful destinations.
Contemplating adding "of" between beautiful and destinations, but I'm not sure which one reads better? Thoughts? I know it's minor. Might actually vector this one if I get some free time. Just doodling practice. Small amounts of pencil sketching first this time, but no major planning - still just trying to force myself to go with the flow for practice.
As always, view at 2x. (attachments will be added later.. when I re-upgrade)