Difficult Roads & Beautiful Destinations

Difficult Roads often lead to the most beautiful destinations.

Contemplating adding "of" between beautiful and destinations, but I'm not sure which one reads better? Thoughts? I know it's minor. Might actually vector this one if I get some free time. Just doodling practice. Small amounts of pencil sketching first this time, but no major planning - still just trying to force myself to go with the flow for practice.

As always, view at 2x. (attachments will be added later.. when I re-upgrade)