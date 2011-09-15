Portfolio Panic! TCG Logo

Tyler Corbett

In the 11th hour I decided to change what my senior project is. Now I'm doing a trading card game, not unlike Pokémon TCG or Magic: The Gathering, based on the design industry. This will mostly focus on digital design, but will include photography and illustration as well.

The objective for the player is to build a better portfolio faster than their opponent can. The player's portfolio is constructed from various Project cards. Other card types include Designer cards, Environment cards, and Offensive and Defensive Progress cards.

More to come soon!

