Dave Bailey

Steve Hurwitz Logo FINAL

Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey
  • Save
Steve Hurwitz Logo FINAL custom type logo sans quirky worn texture filled hand drawn
Download color palette

Final concept chosen by my client. Enjoy!

6459370a9b0b86a13a270839edd48c25
Rebound of
Screen Shot 2011 09 13 At 3.51.25 Pm
By Dave Bailey
View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Dave Bailey
Dave Bailey

More by Dave Bailey

View profile
    • Like