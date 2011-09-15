Valerie Parizeault

Help

Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault
  • Save
Help swirly type font dinosaur
Download color palette

Playing around with fonts, textures, swirlies and dinosaurs. I love my job! See the full image here: http://blog.roseflash.ca/2011/09/news-in-the-studio/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault

More by Valerie Parizeault

View profile
    • Like