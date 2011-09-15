Bill Fioritto

Jeni S Book

Bill Fioritto
Bill Fioritto
  • Save
Jeni S Book ice cream book book design layout stitch
Download color palette

Snippets of a strategy book for Jeni's Ice Cream. Inside spread and cover.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Bill Fioritto
Bill Fioritto

More by Bill Fioritto

View profile
    • Like