Anthony Wartinger

Eternal Sunshine

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Eternal Sunshine eternal sunshine spotless mind jim carrey blue orange type
Download color palette

Daily Design. Eternal Sunshine.

See it all here, http://awartinger.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like