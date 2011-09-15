Completion Launch

chad Q martin

After many months of work on nights and weekends, we're launching our first big non-client project: Completion, a task & project management app.

Available on the App Store now, you can get there from:
CompletionApp.com

We made it to help us organize & prioritize all the clients and projects we juggle every day. If it's helpful for indies like us, maybe it can help you out, too. Thanks to the Dribbble community for all the support to get us to this day.

~ chad

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
