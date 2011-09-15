Completion Launch

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
After many months of work on nights and weekends, we're launching our first big non-client project: Completion, a task & project management app.
Available on the App Store now, you can get there from:
CompletionApp.com
We made it to help us organize & prioritize all the clients and projects we juggle every day. If it's helpful for indies like us, maybe it can help you out, too. Thanks to the Dribbble community for all the support to get us to this day.
~ chad