Shaun Cuff

Sport Resolutions Brochure (double page spread)

Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff
  • Save
Sport Resolutions Brochure (double page spread) brochure print print finishes
Download color palette

Just took delivery of a print project I've designed. Half Canadian wiro-bound brochure, matt laminate, cover with spot UV silhouette image, text pages a mix of uncoated stocks and simulator overlays. Really pleased with the result.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Shaun Cuff
Shaun Cuff

More by Shaun Cuff

View profile
    • Like