Rubber Duck + Shower Head

Rubber Duck + Shower Head boldies bathroom icons icon set rubber duck shower head
Taking a go go at these icons. For practice only.

Rebound of
BOLDIES
By Enon Avital
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
What's up homies
