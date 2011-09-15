Shed Labs

Monster Greetings

Shed Labs
Shed Labs
  • Save
Monster Greetings monsters hello happy birthday congrats thanks cards stationery indie craft parade idp for sale
Download color palette

cooked these little guys up last week for Indie Craft Parade, but haven't had a chance to share them yet. Head over to our Blog and see more of our weekend exploits.

-r-

Shed Labs
Shed Labs

More by Shed Labs

View profile
    • Like