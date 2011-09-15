Andrew Houle

Andrew Houle
Andrew Houle
The bubble wrap is off! I've released my personal site - http://andyhoule.com

Honestly, I'm pleased with it, but I already have lots of things I want to change and add. But, if I waited til I thought it was just right, it would've never been finished. Any feedback would be super helpful.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
