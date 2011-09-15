iPhone App Wireframe

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
As I've said countless times on twitter, I've been doing a tonne of wire-framing over the past few weeks. Due to me not being able to say what or who this is for I thought I'd just show you the scale of a 'smaller' app and the wire-framing flow. Created in Illustrator for easy / quick changes I only use 3 shades of grey if I can. At this stage there should be no high-end design details in my opinion.