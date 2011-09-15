Jb Personal Website

Jamie Brightmore

I am currently working on my new personal portfolio website to be located here: http://jamiebrightmore.com

Ultimately I want to create a very minimal, responsive layout, using aesthetic typography and plenty of white space. The layout will act as a container for select work and occasional thoughts.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
