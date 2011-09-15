Jordan Borth

Facebook Dropdown Badge

Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth
  • Save
Facebook Dropdown Badge photoshop facebook dropdown ui elements
Download color palette

Unused UI element for an upcoming project.

I have a lot of stuff I like that never gets to be seen by anyone but me; feedback is greatly appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Jordan Borth
Jordan Borth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jordan Borth

View profile
    • Like