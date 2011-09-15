Václav Vančura

Joy

Avatar/icon of Indie Games CZ, a regular meetup of indie game developers in the Czech Republic. See the time-lapse here: http://vimeo.com/vancura/joy.

Posted on Sep 15, 2011
