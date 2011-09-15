Chris Anstey

Facebook Re-Design

Chris Anstey
Chris Anstey
  • Save
Facebook Re-Design facebook redesign css css3 minimalist chrome google
Download color palette

Using the custom CSS tool within the Minimalist for Facebook Google Chrome extension, I was able to put this design into practice!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Chris Anstey
Chris Anstey

More by Chris Anstey

View profile
    • Like