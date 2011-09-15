Christelle Mozzati

Labels

Christelle Mozzati
Christelle Mozzati
  • Save
Labels logo spot uv label pink magenta shirt
Download color palette

Some labels for a new brand of tee-shirts. I also created the logo.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Christelle Mozzati
Christelle Mozzati

More by Christelle Mozzati

View profile
    • Like