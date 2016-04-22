erika with a k

If you don't love yourself...

sharpie typography handdrawn
If you don't love yourself, you'll spend your life chasing people who don't love you.

Just doodling practice. Not thrilled with this one.. but that's part of no pencil no planning. Practice practice practice.

As always, view at 2x. (attachments will be added later.. when I re-upgrade)

Posted on Apr 22, 2016
