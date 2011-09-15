Danny Bishop

Dyson Heppell Rising Star email

Danny Bishop
Danny Bishop
  • Save
Dyson Heppell Rising Star email essendon afl sport email ipad ios
Download color palette

I whipped this up in a couple of hours in conjunction with the announcement of Essendon rookie Dyson Heppell taking out the NAB Rising Star award for 2011. (Shown on an iPad)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Danny Bishop
Danny Bishop

More by Danny Bishop

View profile
    • Like