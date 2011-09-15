Andrew Pautler

Emerald Isle Classic

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
Emerald Isle Classic website notre dame ireland dublin football responsive media queries
Download color palette

Just launched my first responsive site. Would love to get some feedback from people about what I could do better next time.

http://www.wsaeurope.com/dublin2012/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2011
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like